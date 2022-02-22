Changes to standard lot size on MOEX Equity Market from 1 March 2022

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 1 March 2022, Moscow Exchange sets a new standard lot size for trades on the Equity Market and repo transactions in the following securities:

Security code

Issuer (asset management company)

Type, kind

ISIN

Standard lot size until 1 March 2022

Standard lot size since 1 March 2022

AQUA

Russian Aquaculture

Ords

RU000A0JQTS3

10

1

ARSA

Arsagera Asset Management

Ords

RU000A0JP0Q7

1,000

100

GLTR

Citibank N.A. (Globaltrans Investment PLC)

DR

US37949E2046

10

1

RTSBP

TNS Energo Rostov-on-Don

Prefs

RU000A0D8PC2

10,000

1,000

RU000A0JR282

VTB Capital Asset Management

Fund units

RU000A0JR282

100

10

SAGOP

Samaraenergo

Prefs

RU0009084495

10,000

1,000

SELG

Seligdar

Ords

RU000A0JPR50

100

10

SIBN

Gazpromneft

Ords

RU0009062467

10

1

TASB

Tambov Power Supply Company

Ords

RU000A0D8NG8

10,000

1,000

VRSBP

TNS Energo Voronezh

Prefs

RU000A0DPG75

100

10

The specified standard lot sizes will be applied in the following trading modes:

Central Order Book T+;

Block trades;

Increased Investment Risk – Central Order Book;

CCP-cleared – Order Book Orders;

CCP-cleared – Off-Order Book Orders.

