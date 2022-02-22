Changes to standard lot size on MOEX Equity Market from 1 March 2022

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
From 1 March 2022, Moscow Exchange sets a new standard lot size for trades on the Equity Market and repo transactions in the following securities:
Security code
Issuer (asset management company)
Type, kind
ISIN
Standard lot size until 1 March 2022
Standard lot size since 1 March 2022
AQUA
Russian Aquaculture
Ords
RU000A0JQTS3
10
1
ARSA
Arsagera Asset Management
Ords
RU000A0JP0Q7
1,000
100
GLTR
Citibank N.A. (Globaltrans Investment PLC)
DR
US37949E2046
10
1
RTSBP
TNS Energo Rostov-on-Don
Prefs
RU000A0D8PC2
10,000
1,000
RU000A0JR282
VTB Capital Asset Management
Fund units
RU000A0JR282
100
10
SAGOP
Samaraenergo
Prefs
RU0009084495
10,000
1,000
SELG
Seligdar
Ords
RU000A0JPR50
100
10
SIBN
Gazpromneft
Ords
RU0009062467
10
1
TASB
Tambov Power Supply Company
Ords
RU000A0D8NG8
10,000
1,000
VRSBP
TNS Energo Voronezh
Prefs
RU000A0DPG75
100
10
The specified standard lot sizes will be applied in the following trading modes:
Central Order Book T+;
Block trades;
Increased Investment Risk – Central Order Book;
CCP-cleared – Order Book Orders;
CCP-cleared – Off-Order Book Orders.