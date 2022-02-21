Telephone conversations with President of France Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin informed the leaders of the outcomes of the expanded meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, which reviewed the current situation around Donbass in the context of the State Duma’s resolution on recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Today the leaders of the DPR and the LPR also requested the recognition of their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities and massive shelling of the territory of Donbass, and the resulting civilian suffering.

In view of this, the President of Russia said he intended to sign a corresponding executive order soon.

The President of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed disappointment over the developments, while also indicating readiness to continue contacts.

