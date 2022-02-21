On February 22, President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion is to cover the entire range of matters regarding the further development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations.

Also on the agenda is a review of the implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021, agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including measures to resume economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus.

Following the talks, the parties will sign a declaration on allied interaction that will elevate relations between Russia and Azerbaijan to an allied level.

