MOEX trading schedule for 23 February and 8 March 2022

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Moscow Exchange FX, Precious Metals, Equity, Money, Derivatives, and Standardized OTC Derivatives markets will be open for trading on public holidays in Russia on 23 February and 8 March 2022.

The following instruments will be available for trading on these dates:

only international shares (post-fixed -RM) on the Equity and Money Markets;

all instruments on the Derivatives Market;

all instruments, except for trades with settlement on the trade date (spot trades with ‘TODAY’ settlement and overnight swaps) on the FX and Precious Metals Markets;

all instruments except for transactions in RUB with settlement on the trade date on the Standartised OTC Derivatives Market.

5 and 7 March 2022 are regular trading days. All instruments will trade as usual, except spot trades with “today” settlement and overnight swaps on the FX and Precious Metals Markets. 5 March 2022 is a non-trading and non-settlement day for international shares (post-fixed -RM) except repo and negotiated transactions with settlement in RUB.

On 23 February and 8 March 2022, all securities not traded on that day will have their standard indicators – including closing price, admitted quote and market prices – calculated and disclosed in accordance with current methodologies.

