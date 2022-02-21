KGB reported nine criminal cases brought due to referendum

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

On February 20, the KGB reported arrests of members of the groups planning to “disrupt the referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution”. These people alleged to sent out letters to election commissions members appealing “to count votes honestly”, which was considered unlawful by the authorities.

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported at a press conference that nine criminal cases had been brought in Belarus in connection with the national referendum scheduled for February 27. Later the state-owned television station broadcasted the story about the detainees in this case. They could face up to five years in jail under Part 2 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (Obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights or the work of election commissions).

Not every one of those detained in the case is named in the video aired on TV, but human rights defenders collected information about those whose names were mentioned.

Viachaslau Dashkevich. Source: Screenshot of the ONT video

One of the detainees is Viachaslau Dashkevich, a resident of Minsk. He was already arrested back in 2010 during the brutal dispersal of a peaceful rally in the capital of Belarus. Then he was sentenced to 15 days of administrative imprisonment. In 2013 he was arrested once again while monitoring arrests during the “Chernobyl Way”, an annual rally held on April 26 by the opposition. This time he was detained for 5 days.

Mikhail Khamitsevich. Source: Screenshot of the ONT video

Another detainee in the newly brought criminal case is Mikhail Khamitsevich, introduced as a business owner. It is known, that Mikhail was previously arrested in Minsk on November 8, 2020. He was sentenced to 15 days of imprisonment for violating the order of organizing and holding mass events under Part 1 of Article 24.23 of the Administrative Code.

The video shows two employees of his firm among the detainees. One of them is shown from behind.

Raman Karpuk was reported in the story as a first-year student from Brest. It is also known that the guy was arrested on September 20, 2020. He spent several days in pre-trial detention center and was eventually fined.

Nothing is yet known about his mother, shown in the story.

Tatsiana Zayats. Source: Screenshot of the ONT video

Another character in the story of state propagandists, Tatsiana Zayats, was reported to have been repeatedly detained for participating in protest rallies.

Human rights defenders have information on her arrest in Minsk on September 6 and 13, 2020. She was fined under Article 24.23 of the Administrative Code (Violation of the order of organizing and holding mass events).

Mikalai Karabko, who according to the KGB was arrested while crossing the Polish border, allegedly works as a taxi driver. Human rights defenders have information that he was arrested on August 9, 2020.

Katsiaryna Kupryianava was introduced as a bank worker, who had stored mails addressed to judges. Nothing else is yet known about her.

