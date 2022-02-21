Escrow account balances in equity construction exceed 3 trillion rubles in 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Funds in escrow accounts placed by equity construction participants totalled nearly 3.1 trillion rubles as of the end of 2021. In 2021 Q4, the amount of funds raised (0.9 trillion rubles) reached the maximum level since the start of the reform, which is evidence that housing sales remain high.

Developers’ project financing is a driver of corporate lending. As of the end of the year, the portfolio of loans issued to developers expanded to 2.6 trillion rubles, making 5% of the overall corporate portfolio and accounting for 20% and 30% of the quarterly and annual growth of the corporate portfolio, respectively.

More details on financing trends in equity construction are available in the review Project Finance in Housing Construction in 2021 Q4.

