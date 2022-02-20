On February 21, Vladimir Putin will meet with Russian Paralympic team and will chair meeting with Government members

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with members of the Russian Paralympic team on February 21, on the eve of the XIII Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Taking part in the meeting will be athletes completing their training at federal and regional training camps in the Republic of Altai, Primorye Territory, and Novosibirsk and Sakhalin regions.

The XIII Paralympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing on March 4–13, with 78 sets of medals to be awarded in biathlon, alpine skiing, wheelchair curling, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and sledge ice hockey. The Russian Paralympic Committee will send a team of 71 Russian athletes to the Olympics.

On the same day Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Russian Government on the results of the implementation of the 2020–2021 Address to the Federal Assembly.

Reports will be presented by deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister and Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , who supervised the implementation of the President’s instructions on assistance to families, development of regional infrastructure and development of the gas infrastructure in the regions.

