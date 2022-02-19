Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President observed the exercise from the Kremlin’s situation room together with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus .

Military equipment and personnel of the Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District, Strategic Missile Forces, Northern and Black Sea fleets were engaged in the exercise.

The Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles.

The ships and submarines of the Northern and Black Sea fleets launched the Kalibr cruise missiles and the Tsirkon hypersonic missile at sea and surface targets.

A hands-on launch of the Iskander land-based cruise missile was made at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan Region.

The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the positional area of the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome to hit the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Air-based cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers hit the targets at Pemboi and Kura training grounds.

The Karelia strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser of the Northern Fleet launched the Sineva ballistic missile to hit a target at the Kura training ground.

The strategic deterrence forces exercise was scheduled in advance to check the readiness of command and control structures, combat launch crews, combat ship and strategic missile carrier crews to perform the assigned missions as well as the reliability of the strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.

The tasks set for the strategic deterrence forces exercise were completed in full, all the missiles hit the designated targets, thus confirming the specified characteristics.

