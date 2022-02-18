Vladimir Putin gave instructions to the Government and Emergencies Ministry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev Golubev VasilyGovernor of Rostov Region addressed the President with a request for urgent assistance from the federal centre due to the influx of refugees from Donbass.

The President had a telephone conversation with the Acting Emergency Situations Minister. Alexander Chupriyan was instructed to immediately fly to the region in order to organise work on site to create the conditions for accommodating the arriving people and providing them with hot meals and everything necessary, including medical help.

In addition, Vladimir Putin instructed the Government to promptly provide 10,000-ruble payments to every person arriving in the Rostov Region from Donbass.

