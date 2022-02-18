Political prisoner Natallia Hersche released from prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Natallia Hersche (in the middle) with her brother and a Swiss diplomat after being released. Source: @ignaziocassis

Political prisoner Natallia Hersche has been released today, on February 18, 2022, after 17 months of imprisonment.

This was announced by the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis.

“I am glad that Switzerland’s diplomatic efforts have paid off. We and the Swiss Embassy in Belarus continue to call for the release of all those arrested for exercising their political and civil rights,” Cassis added.

Natallia was welcomed by her brother and a Switzerland’s diplomat and now returns to Switzerland.

Natallia Hersche has dual citizenship in Belarus and Switzerland. She has been living in Switzerland for the last 12 years with her minor daughter.

On September 19, 2020, while visiting Minsk, she joined the All-Women March near the Kamaroŭski market. This was the only time Natallia took part in a protest. On that day, she was arrested and charged under the infamous Art. 23.34 of the Administrative Code (Participation in an unauthorized mass event). Later, a criminal case under Art. 363 of the Criminal Code (Кesistance to a police officer) was brought against her.

On December 7, 2020, the woman was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in a general-security penal colony.

End of January 2022, Natallia went on a four-day hunger strike to protest the inhumane conditions in the prison.

Throughout her detention, the political prisoner was supported by Swiss diplomats, who persistently demanded her release and eventually succeeded.

Swiss national gets 2 ½ years in prison for tearing balaclava off riot policeman

Ms. Hersche was found guilty of “violent resistance to a law enforcement officer” (Art. 363, Part 2 of the Criminal Code) over an incident that happened during a women-only peaceful demonstration in central Minsk. The woman was detained, but reportedly “resisted arrest,” which resulted in a “slight damage to the mask in the area of the eye slit” and

