Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic activity growth speeds up in early 2022

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Changes in sectoral financial flows indicate further strengthening of economic activity in the majority of industries in early 2022 despite the deterioration of epidemic situation in Russia and worldwide.

The biggest growth was observed in industries focused on consumer demand. This is facilitated by higher consumer activity amid rising real incomes, retail lending, as well as households’ low propensity to save.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

