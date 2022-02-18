Greetings on the opening of the conference marking the 300th anniversary of the State Heraldic Service and the 30th anniversary of its reinstatement

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am delighted to note that the Heraldic Council of the President of the Russian Federation was established 30 years ago to strengthen the historical bond between epochs and generations, formulating and implementing a joint state policy in the field of heraldry. Over the years, it has made a substantial contribution to asserting the most important symbols of Russian statehood and ensuring their practical use. I would like to highlight the Council’s creative and painstaking work aimed at developing and enhancing regional symbols of our multi-ethnic country, which fully reflects the immensely rich war and constructive traditions of our nation, its unique culture and the pristine beauty of Russian nature.

Today, the Heraldic Council of the President of the Russian Federation conducts extensive research, methodological and educational work. I am confident that you will continue to work hard and to successfully achieve your goals.”

