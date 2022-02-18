Fitch rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit rating – Ministry of Finance – Gov.pl website

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Fitch rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit rating18.02.2022

On 18 February 2022 rating agency Fitch announced a decision about keeping Poland’s credit rating unchanged at the level of A-/F1 for long and short term liabilities, respectively, in foreign currency and A-/F1 for long and short term liabilities in local currency.

Rating’s outlook remained at a stable level.

Fitch rating agency in its press release justifying the decision indicates a diversified economy and a record of stable growth in recent years and a relatively sound macroeconomic framework. The stable outlook reflects the Polish economy’s solid growth prospects, with potential upside from the next generation EU (NGEU) funds when approved and a faster than previously expected decline in the public deficit and debt levels as the economy recovers. The Polish economy growth is set to average 3.9% in 2022-2023.

Rating prospects

According to the agency, Poland’s rating could be raised as a result of an improvement in external finances, including a convergence in net external debt/GDP with rating peers or Fiscal consolidation over the medium term that leads to a sustained decline in government debt/GDP.

Additionally, rating could be higher as a result of sustained GDP growth leading to faster income convergence towards the ‘A’ category median, supported by macroeconomic policies.

On the other hand, rating could be lowered in case of sustained increase in government debt, for example, from a looser fiscal stance, crystallisation of contingent liabilities or weakening of economic growth over the medium term. Rating could be also lower if governance standards or the business climate leads to an adverse impact on the economy.

