Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

In response to interest expressed by the Prime Minister of Japan, the President of Russia shared the details of his interaction with the United States and its NATO allies regarding the initiative to develop long-term and legally binding security guarantees for Russia.

In addition, Vladimir Putin spoke in detail about the sources and causes of the internal Ukrainian conflict and put forth Russia’s principled approach to settling it in accordance with the Minsk Package of Measures and the decisions adopted in the Normandy format.

The two leaders discussed matters of Russian-Japanese relations and reaffirmed their mutual interest in their constructive development based on existing agreements, including in trade and the economy.

The two leaders agreed to continue their contacts.

