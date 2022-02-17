Joint meeting of Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities Board and State Council Commission on Construction, Housing, Utilities and Urban Environment

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the event were Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Irek Fayzullin Fayzullin IrekMinister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation , Chair of the State Council’s Commission on Housing, Utilities and the Urban Environment and Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov Minnikhanov RustamHead of the Republic of Tatarstan , Chair of the Public Council of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities Sergei Stepashin Stepashin Sergei , representatives of federal executive agencies and heads of Russian regions.

The participants in the joint meeting summed up the performance of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities. They had a separate discussion on a strategy for the development of the construction and utilities sectors until 2030, with a forecast to 2035.

In his remarks, Igor Levitin noted the social significance of accomplishing the objective set by the President to create comfortable living conditions for Russian families. The government’s draft strategy for the development of the construction and utilities sectors until 2030, with a forecast up to 2035, is a key document for achieving this goal.

The strategy is aimed at improving people’s living standards and quality of life, at creating high-tech and competitive construction, housing and utilities sectors and minimising environmental impact. The document also envisages the creation of favourable conditions for sustainable economic development, including by formulating plans for the development of municipal agglomerations using their investment potential, and through the implementation of a joint urban development and transport policy and a programme to redevelop industrial zones, areas with rundown and dilapidated housing, as well as by facilitating the development of municipal tourism centres, modernising facilities of the transport and utilities infrastructure and improving various other facilities.

These matters will be discussed at a planned meeting of the State Council Presidium in the first quarter of 2022.

MIL OSI