Greetings to TrudKrut Russian Student Construction Brigade Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Student construction brigades are about glorious history and wonderful traditions, youth and strong friendship, energy and perseverance, and a constructive contribution to addressing key national development tasks.

Today, Russian students are opening up new horizons of activity, confidently taking on the most difficult projects and undertakings. Young men and women can use their talent and abilities in various economic and agricultural sectors, at healthcare, education and cultural institutions. I would like to note that those who are ready to work with construction teams and to persevere in achieving their goals can learn numerous occupations at the forum.

I am convinced that the TrudKrut Forum will take place in a highly creative atmosphere, and that it will provide excellent opportunities for taking part in detailed conversations and roundtable discussions organised by famous public figures and CEOs of major companies. And, of course, graduates of higher and secondary education institutions will gain an insight into the most promising and popular careers.”

MIL OSI