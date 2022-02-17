Greetings on opening of 15th International Winter Arts Festival in Sochi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your regular forum, which is organised and inspired by Yuri Bashmet, gains in popularity with each passing year. It introduces the public to the very best of Russian and world music, theatre and dance, serving as a recognised artistic forum for strengthening professional and personal ties, and treating Sochi to a spectacular and unforgettable celebration of the arts.

I believe that this year’s festival will continue to live up to its reputation and will enrich the cultural life of this Black Sea resort city with an exciting and extensive concert programme with a star-studded line-up.”

