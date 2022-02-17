Expanded Interior Ministry Board meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Participants in the meeting summarised the results of the work of internal affair authorities in 2021 and outlined priority areas of activity for 2022.

Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev Kolokoltsev VladimirInterior Minister delivered the main report.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrades,

Today, at the expanded meeting of the board you will analyse the ministry’s work in the key areas and discuss short-term and long-term goals.

I want to say right away that despite the complex situation due to the coronavirus pandemic – it has been a significant load on the ministry in general, and the minister has just reported that almost half of those who were going to attend today’s meeting are sick – nevertheless, the entire system of the Ministry of the Interior has been functioning in a stable and reliable way.

Thus, public order was maintained at a high level during elections to the State Duma and regional governments. The agency’s employees did their job in a well-managed and competent way in the course of the national census, a large-scale project, as well as during major international events.

I would like to note that last year, we saw a continued downward trend in serious and grave crimes, including those with the use of weapons. The crime rate in public places has also gone down and there are positive trends in a number of other important areas.

I would like to thank the Interior Ministry staff for their diligent work, professionalism, commitment and courage.

Colleagues,

I will elaborate on the most important tasks you will have to address this year and in the longer term.

Of course, an active crackdown on crime is our top priority. Let me remind you that last year the Federal Law On Police was amended to expand the authority of police officers, including the right to immediately inspect residential premises and vehicles upon receiving reports of incidents. We need to use these opportunities effectively to quickly solve crimes without delay, while – I want to emphasise this – guaranteeing the rights and freedoms of citizens.

You know that human rights organisations have always paid attention to these amendments. We have agreed with the proposal of the Minister and with your proposals on the fact that work in hot pursuit is very important to solve crimes and for the effective operation of the law enforcement system in general. However, the fears of human rights activists have certain grounds. I am asking you to keep this in mind, and ensure and guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Generally, I would like to once again note the task to radically improve the crime detection rate. According to last year’s results, there has not been any significant progress here so far. This means that we need consistent and more effective work on all types of crimes that pose a threat to our society.

These threats include new challenges related to crime seeping into the sphere of information technologies and communications. The number of crimes in this sphere is growing annually. Domestic companies suffer damage from the actions of cybercriminals. And more of our people are facing a loss of funds and savings, with irreparable moral damage, which evokes a strong public response. Pensioners, large families and people with disabilities fall victim to criminals. Nothing is sacred to these people; their only goal is to steal money.

I believe it is necessary to significantly improve the procedure for interaction between the Ministry of the Interior and financial organisations, telecommunications operators, and other structures in the digital space and in telecommunications. In general, more coordinated work of the law enforcement agencies, corresponding state bodies and regulators, as well as the expert community and businesses is required to strengthen cybersecurity.

To be continued.

