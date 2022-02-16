Yields grow in money and debt markets

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In January, money and debt market yields continued to grow. This was due to an increase of risk premium and the revision of market participants’ expectations regarding further key rate changes.

Interest rates on ruble deposits persistently grew in December and January. However, the implemented key rate increase has not yet fully translated to deposit rates.

More details are available in the new issue of the commentary Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets.

