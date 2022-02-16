Talks with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

It is a pleasure to see you. Good afternoon.

This is your first visit to our country. I hope it will be successful and pleasant.

We are restoring relations interrupted, in one way or another, by the Covid-19 pandemic. On your instructions, the leading ministers of your Government have visited Moscow, and today, our defence and foreign ministers are meeting in the 2+2 format.

We are working pro-actively at international venues as well. And, despite all the restrictions, our trade has grown by 87 percent.

I am happy to see you, Mr President, and I hope that this meeting will be useful, the more so that Brazil is a leading – and one can even say the leading – trade and economic partner of Russia in Latin America. This is of great importance.

Welcome, Mr President.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Bolsonaro JairPresident of Brazil (retranslated): It is a great pleasure, your invitation is a great honour for me.

We feel a sense of solidarity with Russia. We have good prospects for cooperation in various areas, specifically defence, oil and gas, and agriculture. Our government ministers are also holding meetings.

I am confident that my visit to Moscow is a signal to the whole world that our bilateral relations have good prospects for growth.

I would like to thank you for pardoning a Brazilian national last year.

We are ready for cooperation, and I would like to express confidence that this visit and our meeting will be quite productive.

MIL OSI