Press statements following Russian-Brazilian talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, colleagues,

I would like to begin by thanking the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Mr Jair Bolsonaro for accepting my invitation to come to Russia on an official visit. This is the President’s first visit to Russia.

Let me note that relations between Russia and Brazil have traditionally been based on friendship and understanding. The strategic partnership between the two countries includes many diverse areas. Together, we want to develop political, economic and cultural ties, and cooperate closely on the global stage, at the UN, in BRICS, and in the G20, among others.

And today we have had quite substantive and constructive talks. Following the talks, we adopted a joint statement that sets the guidelines for the further development of Russian-Brazilian cooperation.

Our countries are definitely interested in progressively expanding economic interaction. Brazil is one of Russia’s leading trade partners in Latin America and the Caribbean, accounting for one third of all our trade with this region.

Last year, bilateral trade grew by 87 percent despite coronavirus-related complications. The intergovernmental commission plays an important role in strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties. The latest session was held in autumn of last year in Brasilia. At that time, under personal instructions from President Bolsonaro, key Brazilian government ministers in the economic sector, responsible for energy, the mining industry and agriculture, visited Russia.

In addition, we plan to soon hold a meeting of the High-Level Russian-Brazilian Commission co-chaired by the Russian Prime Minister and the Brazilian Vice President.

The Russian-Brazilian and Brazilian-Russian Councils of Entrepreneurs are working well together; they have timed a series of meetings of business representatives to the current visit by the President of Brazil, and tonight Mr Bolsonaro will speak with the business leaders on these councils.

Let me emphasise that Brazil is always widely represented at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Last year, Mr Bolsonaro greeted the participants of the SPIEF plenary session via videoconference, which we highly appreciated. Once again, I would like to thank you, Mr President, for your attention to our event in St Petersburg.

We expect that this year’s 25th forum, scheduled for June 15–18, will be attended by a high-profile delegation of Brazilian politicians, business leaders and public activists.

We note with satisfaction that our bilateral industrial cooperation is successfully expanding. And I would like to highlight the projects involving the Russian corporation Power Machines to modernise the Brazilian hydropower industry, as well as the Severstal and AVISMA projects to supply components for Brazilian high-tech industries.

Russia’s Rosatom exports fuel for Brazilian nuclear power plants and radioisotopes for medical purposes. Rosatom is also interested in participating in the construction of new power units in Brazil, including low-capacity nuclear power plants, both land and floating plants, because it has unique and extensive experience, and technologies that are not available elsewhere in the world.

Cooperation in the chemical industry and the production of environmentally friendly mineral fertiliser is progressing at a good pace. In 2021, Russian companies supplied almost 10 million tonnes of fertilisers worth about $3.5 billion to the Brazilian market.

Roscosmos and the Brazilian Space Agency are working on the implementation of the agreement on cooperation on the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation. Three GLONASS stations have already been built in Brazil, as well as an electronic optical orbital debris spotter, and there are agreements to deploy two additional stations.

Russian-Brazilian cooperation in medicine and pharmaceuticals has been gaining momentum of late. Our companies ChemRar and BIOCAD are active in promoting coronavirus and cancer drugs in the Brazilian market. A project to localise Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing in Brazil is being implemented with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

