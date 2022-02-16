Olympiad on financial literacy and entrepreneurship for schoolchildren to start on 1 March

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The All-Russian Online Olympiad for 1–9 grade pupils will be held on the Uchi.ru platform. Pupils are welcome to participate on any day from 1 through 31 March.

Using everyday examples, the tasks of the Olympiad explain the rationale behind the correct financial behaviour. They will help pupils identify scammers and marketing tricks, plan their personal savings and expenses, learn safe ways to use bank cards. Separate blocks of tasks are devoted to the development of business qualities and respect for nature as part of the culture of consumption.

Participants and winners will be able to add new certificates and diplomas (bound to appear in their personal accounts on Uchi.ru) to their portfolios.

The Olympiad will begin with the online lesson to be given by First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin on the topic Who Is Who in the Financial Market. The lesson starts at 9:30 Moscow time on 1 March. The broadcast will be supported by the social network Vkontakte: it will be possible to ask the speaker questions in the community of the Bank of Russia. Moreover, it will be possible to join the broadcast on the lesson page and in the personal accounts of teachers and 6–11 grade pupils on Uchi.ru.

The Olympiad is held with the involvement of the Bank of Russia, Ministry of Finance (MinFin) of Russia, Financial Research Institute of MinFin, Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, Financial Literacy Development Association as part of the implementation of the Financial Literacy Enhancement Strategy and objectives of the national project Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Individual Entrepreneurship Support. Participation is free of charge.

In 2021, over 800,000 schoolchildren participated in the Olympiad.

