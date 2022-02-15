Russian financial market remains stable in January

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In January, the Russian financial market appeared to be resilient as geopolitical tensions were intensifying and advanced economies were tightening their monetary policies.

The Bank of Russia suspended its fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases which produced a positive effect on the market environment. No other support measures were required for the market.

Further details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

Preview photo: Artur Didyk / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI