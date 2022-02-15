Inflation Review. January 2022

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

In January 2022, annual growth in consumer prices totaled 10.4 percent.

Relative to December 2021, consumer prices in January 2022 increased by 1.5 percent.

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the National Statistical Committee's data.

