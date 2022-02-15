Exchange Forum 2022 to be held in person in Moscow on 6 April

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange will hold its 12th Annual Forum in Moscow on 6 April 2022.

The Exchange Forum is Russia’s largest conference for the professional financial markets community, held annually by Moscow Exchange. MKB will be a partner of the forum.

This year’s Exchange Forum will be held in person, after two years of the event being convened remotely.

Representatives of the Russian Government and State Duma, the Bank of Russia, CEOs of major companies and banks, and representatives of the investment community have been invited to participate in Exchange Forum 2022.

In early April, with organisational support from Sova Capital, the forum will feature meetings between institutional investors and executives from leading Russian public companies. Some meeting may be held online.

Over the years, the forum has been attended by Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, heads of the largest financial institutions and issuers.

The forum is a platform for discussion on the prospects of the Russian economy, the investment potential of the financial market and Russian public companies, as well as to promote opportunities offered by Moscow Exchange’s infrastructure.

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) is Russia’s largest exchange operating the country’s only multifunctional trading platform for equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. As of the end of January 2022, more than 17.4 million retail investors held above 28.8 million brokerage accounts on MOEX. More than six thousand investment instruments are offered for trading.

MIL OSI