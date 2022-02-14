Meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lavrov, we agreed today that the Foreign Ministry would present its views on the responses we received to our proposals sent to our US colleagues in Washington and our NATO colleagues in Brussels regarding security issues in Europe and their response to our concerns, primarily NATO’s endless and, in our view, most dangerous eastward expansion, now aimed at reaching out to former Soviet republics, including Ukraine.

I know that this analysis has been done. You also worked on it with your colleagues from other departments and ministries. Of course, I would like to hear both your analysis and your proposals on a response to the replies received from Washington and Brussels.

To be continued.

