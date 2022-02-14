Broad Money Supply as of February 1, 2022

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2021

01/10/2021

01/12/2021

01/01/2022

01/02/2022

1. Cash in circulation – М0

4,124.0

4,522.9

4,515.1

4,720.4

4,673.4

2. Transferable deposits

6,159.3

6,555.7

6,767.8

7,962.8

7,273.8

2.1. Natural persons

2,845.6

3,080.0

3,049.2

3,414.4

3,157.5

2.2. Legal entities^

3,313.7

3,475.7

3,718.6

4,548.4

4,116.3

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,283.4

11,078.6

11,282.9

12,683.2

11,947.3

3. Other deposits

9,180.7

10,378.7

10,350.9

10,571.6

10,086.4

3.1. Natural persons

4,532.6

4,832.9

5,017.2

5,098.8

5,222.2

3.2. Legal entities^

4,648.2

5,545.8

5,333.7

5,472.7

4,864.1

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

19,464.1

21,457.3

21,633.7

23,254.8

22,033.7

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,352.1

1,871.3

1,638.0

1,679.3

1,792.6

Ruble money supply – M2*

20,816.2

23,328.6

23,271.8

24,934.1

23,826.2

5. Deposits in foreign currency

28,375.3

26,088.7

27,744.4

28,050.6

28,031.7

5.1. Transferable deposits

9,595.5

9,016.2

9,306.4

9,805.7

9,713.2

5.1.1. Natural persons

3,120.7

2,922.0

3,050.2

3,114.8

3,326.2

5.1.2. Legal entities^

6,474.8

6,094.2

6,256.2

6,690.9

6,386.9

5.2. Other deposits

18,779.8

17,072.4

18,438.0

18,244.9

18,318.5

5.2.1. Natural persons

11,965.2

9,820.5

10,070.3

10,103.9

10,445.2

5.2.2. Legal entities^

6,814.6

7,252.0

8,367.7

8,141.1

7,873.3

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,509.3

1,329.6

1,310.9

1,307.6

1,362.4

7. Precious metals deposits

99.8

56.5

59.2

59.1

60.8

Broad money – M3

50,800.7

50,803.3

52,386.3

54,351.4

53,281.1

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,002.9

10,400.9

10,858.9

11,008.4

10,720.0

Natural persons

5,849.8

5,080.1

5,135.2

5,187.6

5,266.5

Legal entities^

5,153.1

5,320.8

5,723.6

5,820.8

5,453.4

1. Transferable deposits

3,720.8

3,594.6

3,642.4

3,848.2

3,714.5

1.1. Natural persons

1,210.1

1,164.9

1,193.8

1,222.4

1,272.0

1.2. Legal entities^

2,510.7

2,429.6

2,448.6

2,625.9

2,442.5

2. Other deposits

7,282.1

6,806.4

7,216.5

7,160.2

7,005.4

2.1. Natural persons

4,639.7

3,915.2

3,941.4

3,965.3

3,994.5

2.2. Legal entities^

2,642.4

2,891.2

3,275.0

3,195.0

3,010.9

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

585.3

530.1

513.1

513.2

521.0

Precious metals deposits, USD m

38.7

22.5

23.2

23.2

23.3

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

