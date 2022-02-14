Broad Money Supply as of February 1, 2022

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2021
01/10/2021
01/12/2021
01/01/2022
01/02/2022
1. Cash in circulation – М0
4,124.0
4,522.9
4,515.1
4,720.4
4,673.4
2. Transferable deposits
6,159.3
6,555.7
6,767.8
7,962.8
7,273.8
2.1. Natural persons
2,845.6
3,080.0
3,049.2
3,414.4
3,157.5
2.2. Legal entities^
3,313.7
3,475.7
3,718.6
4,548.4
4,116.3
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,283.4
11,078.6
11,282.9
12,683.2
11,947.3
3. Other deposits
9,180.7
10,378.7
10,350.9
10,571.6
10,086.4
3.1. Natural persons
4,532.6
4,832.9
5,017.2
5,098.8
5,222.2
3.2. Legal entities^
4,648.2
5,545.8
5,333.7
5,472.7
4,864.1
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
19,464.1
21,457.3
21,633.7
23,254.8
22,033.7
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,352.1
1,871.3
1,638.0
1,679.3
1,792.6
Ruble money supply – M2*
20,816.2
23,328.6
23,271.8
24,934.1
23,826.2
5. Deposits in foreign currency
28,375.3
26,088.7
27,744.4
28,050.6
28,031.7
5.1. Transferable deposits
9,595.5
9,016.2
9,306.4
9,805.7
9,713.2
5.1.1. Natural persons
3,120.7
2,922.0
3,050.2
3,114.8
3,326.2
5.1.2. Legal entities^
6,474.8
6,094.2
6,256.2
6,690.9
6,386.9
5.2. Other deposits
18,779.8
17,072.4
18,438.0
18,244.9
18,318.5
5.2.1. Natural persons
11,965.2
9,820.5
10,070.3
10,103.9
10,445.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
6,814.6
7,252.0
8,367.7
8,141.1
7,873.3
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,509.3
1,329.6
1,310.9
1,307.6
1,362.4
7. Precious metals deposits
99.8
56.5
59.2
59.1
60.8
Broad money – M3
50,800.7
50,803.3
52,386.3
54,351.4
53,281.1
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,002.9
10,400.9
10,858.9
11,008.4
10,720.0
Natural persons
5,849.8
5,080.1
5,135.2
5,187.6
5,266.5
Legal entities^
5,153.1
5,320.8
5,723.6
5,820.8
5,453.4
1. Transferable deposits
3,720.8
3,594.6
3,642.4
3,848.2
3,714.5
1.1. Natural persons
1,210.1
1,164.9
1,193.8
1,222.4
1,272.0
1.2. Legal entities^
2,510.7
2,429.6
2,448.6
2,625.9
2,442.5
2. Other deposits
7,282.1
6,806.4
7,216.5
7,160.2
7,005.4
2.1. Natural persons
4,639.7
3,915.2
3,941.4
3,965.3
3,994.5
2.2. Legal entities^
2,642.4
2,891.2
3,275.0
3,195.0
3,010.9
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
585.3
530.1
513.1
513.2
521.0
Precious metals deposits, USD m
38.7
22.5
23.2
23.2
23.3
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.