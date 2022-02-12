Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of 40th nationwide mass ski race Lyzhnya Rosii

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Lyzhnya Rossii, one of the highlights of the winter sports season, has been uniting a closely knit community of healthy and active lifestyle enthusiasts across many regions for forty years. Today, both amateur skiers and professionals, participants in top competitions and championships, will go to the start line again. You have a beautiful and exciting struggle awaiting you where anyone can fight for a place on the podium and, of course, fully experience the inimitable atmosphere of celebration and friendly communication.”

