Moscow Exchange to launch single stock futures contracts on eight Russian companies

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 15 February 2022, deliverable futures contracts on stocks of eight Russian companies will begin trading on the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market.

The new instruments will improve diversification and portfolio management opportunities for both retail and institutional investors.

The contracts will be on the following stockas:

Gazpromneft,

Samolet Group,

Detsky Mir,

Mechel,

RUSAL,

Rosseti,

SPB Exchange,

PhosAgro.

The tick will be one rouble; the tick value will be one rouble. The futures will be settled automatically by executing trades with T+2 settlement on the Moscow Exchange Equity Market.

In 2021, trading volume in single stock derivatives grew by 78.8% YoY to RUB 7 trln. A total of 37 single stock contracts on Russian and international stocks are available to investors.

The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market is the leading derivatives trading venue in Russia and Eastern Europe, combining advanced infrastructure, reliability and guarantees, and state-of-the-art futures and options trading technology. The market currently offers 89 futures contracts and 47 options on futures. Underlying assets include equity indices, shares, currency pairs, real estate, precious and industrial metals, oil, gas, and other commodities, as well as interest rates. The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market is open from 07:00 to 23:50 MSK. The total volume of derivatives traded on MOEX in 2021 increased by 21.7% to RUB 158 trillion.

