Press statements following Russia-Kazakhstan talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, colleagues,

We are delighted to welcome the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr Tokayev, to Moscow. This is our first in-person meeting since the January events in Kazakhstan, which were an unprecedented challenge to the country’s sovereignty, integrity and stability. In fact, Kazakhstan faced an act of terrorist aggression committed with the direct participation of destructive internal and external forces.

Thanks to President Tokayev’s firm stance and the resolute support on behalf of Russia and all allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, control of the situation was regained in a short time, law and order were restored, and peace and tranquillity returned to Kazakhstan.

At the same time, the CSTO has convincingly demonstrated its ability to effectively respond to emerging threats, to promptly deploy peacekeeping forces to protect the security and interests of its member states.

President Tokayev is doing everything to finally normalise the situation. We see that the situation in Kazakhstan has become stable and calm. Society fully supports the course of the country’s leadership towards achieving ambitious goals, and we, Russia, for our part, will do everything to support the President of Kazakhstan.

We are confident that Russian-Kazakhstani cooperation will continue to expand and grow with all objective conditions for doing so in place. Naturally, the current state and prospects for further deepening bilateral cooperation was the main topic that we reviewed during today’s talks.

Our countries are traditionally bound by truly strong allied and neighbourly ties. This year, we will mark the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. These relations are based on the principles of reliable mutual support, respect and consideration of mutual interests.

