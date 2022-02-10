Congratulations on Diplomatic Worker’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Russian Foreign Ministry has a glorious record of faithful service to the Motherland and of protecting its interests in the international arena. Relying on the traditions of the past, Russia’s diplomats befittingly perform their professional duties today.

We largely credit you for developing mutually beneficial ties with our partners on all continents. Our diplomacy helps uphold the lawful rights of Russian citizens and compatriots abroad and facilitates the settlement of regional conflicts and crises and, most importantly, plays a major role in creating favourable external conditions for the steady progress of our country.

The situation in the world is becoming more turbulent and tense. This certainly requires additional and persistent efforts to ensure strategic stability and counter arising threats and challenges. This especially includes our bid to receive comprehensive, legally binding national security guarantees from the US and its NATO allies. Naturally, consistent, systemic work to strengthen the supremacy of international law and the UN’s central coordinating role, to create a fair and stable multipolar world order remains fully topical.

I am convinced that the staff of the Foreign Ministry will continue working efficiently, doing all it can to consolidate Russia’s position in the world arena.”

MIL OSI