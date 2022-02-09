Greetings on Civil Aviation Worker’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Air traffic plays a special role in our huge country, in developing its economy, infrastructure, social sphere and in strengthening interregional and international ties. Every day, airlines fly tens of thousands of passengers and tonnes of essential freight to Russian cities and towns, including to remote northern and Far Eastern areas. They facilitate the stable performance of enterprises and agencies, as well as people’s mobility and a decent quality of life for them.

I am delighted to note that, as in previous years, the sector employs skilled specialists who know their business very well, and who love it. Largely thanks to your competence, experience and energy, the pace of airport construction and reconstruction is accelerating, advanced innovative technologies are being introduced everywhere and the range of services is expanding. And, of course, I am deeply satisfied to note your efficient professional work at the height of the pandemic when you quickly evacuated many Russian citizens from countries that had declared a lockdown.

I am convinced that you will continue to preserve and build upon the magnificent traditions of your predecessors and make a worthy contribution to accomplishing the air transport sector’s tasks.”

MIL OSI