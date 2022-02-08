OSAGO: key facts

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia starts releasing advanced statistics on compulsory motor third-party liability insurance (OSAGO). This will help all parties concerned comprehend the structure of this market and provide actual data on road accidents broken down by driver and vehicle category.

In particular, the accident rate of taxis significantly exceeds that of private cars. The number of road accidents with taxis is 7.6 times higher, as compared to private cars. Furthermore, statistics show that young drivers aged under 25 get into car accidents two times more frequently, whereas drivers aged 40+ — 35% more rarely as compared to the average in the market.

