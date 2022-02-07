Greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of 7th WTA 500 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tournament

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“These prestigious competitions have again brought together on the courts of the famous Sibur Arena the strongest and most renowned women tennis players from all around the world. Spectacular and tense matchups, the masterful play of the participants and their competitive grit have rightly become the calling card of the tournament, which continues to develop and every year reaffirms its popularity with spectators. Thanks to such magnificent sports festivals, more and more people, especially young people, decide to take on tennis, turn to physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.”

The tennis tournament is taking place in St Petersburg on February 5–13, 2022.

