As at February 1, 2022, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD8.5 billion (Press release)

As at February 1, 2022, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, accounted for USD8,523.8 million in the equivalent.

Over January 2022, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD98.8 million (by 1.2%).

Budget revenues in foreign exchange, including from collection of export duties, as well as the purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange” were mainly conducive to the increase in the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in January.

At that, in January, the Government repaid foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of about USD360 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2022, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2023 should be at least USD7.0 billion.

