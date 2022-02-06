Greetings to participants and guests of gala concert of prize winners of XXV International Vocal Competition Competizione dell’Opera

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“We are delighted that the anniversary of this renowned singing competition is celebrated in Russia on the legendary stage of the Bolshoi Theatre. The world’s best pieces of music have been performed here for nearly two and a half centuries, with brilliant works by Italian masters occupying a special place.

The most gifted contestants will offer their vision of the charming melodies from different epochs. I sincerely congratulate the prize winners on their victory and I hope their stay in the Russian capital will bring them inspiration and new friendships.

My special words are addressed to Hans-Joachim Frey, the founder and permanent manager of the Competizione dell’Opera. His merits to art are indisputable while his contribution to enhancing cultural ties between nations and engagement in the careers of young talents deserve our most sincere respect.”

MIL OSI