After the talks, the two leaders continued their conversation over a working lunch together with their delegations.

Beginning of Russian-Chinese talks

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping (retranslated): We regard this as a very good sign in China: the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the beginning of the Spring Festival [according to the Lunar calendar], and today’s meeting with you. We are confident that this personal meeting will add more energy and vigour to relations between our countries.

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading around the world extremely quickly. The world has entered a new phase of shocks and changes. Humankind is facing numerous challenges and crises. In this situation, our countries remain committed to their initial goal, working tirelessly to ensure the sustainable development of our relations and to protect their fundamental interests. Our political and strategic trust is growing stronger.

Our mutual trade exceeded US$140 billion last year, thereby reaching a new historic high. Our countries are actively contributing to the reform of the global governance system.

We are working together to promote a truly multilateral world order. Efforts to uphold the real democratic spirit are a reliable foundation for rallying the world towards overcoming crises and protecting equality.

We will keep moving towards this, and we will continue working together with you to map out plans for the further development of Chinese-Russian relations in a new historical period, trying to transform mutual trust between our countries into practical cooperation to the benefit of our peoples.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, my dear friend,

First of all, I would like to thank you for inviting me to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. We know from our own experience that it takes hard work. I am sure that our Chinese friends have organised everything brilliantly, just as always when it comes to major events.

Attending the Olympics opening ceremonies has become a tradition. We attended the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics held in China, and you attended the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Just as agreed, we have now come to Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games.

I am confident that our athletes, both Chinese and Russian athletes, will perform befittingly. The whole world will be watching the sports developments.

