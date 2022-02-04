Political prisoner Aliaksandr Vasilevich released in courtroom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Aliaksandr Vasilevich after the trial

On February 4, the Saviecki district court of Minsk pronounced the verdict to businessman Aliaksandr Vasilevich, who was accused under part 2 of article 243 of the Criminal Code (Evasion of taxes and fees). Judge Maryna Fiodarava sentenced him to three years in a general-security penal colony. Vasilevich was released in the courtroom in connection with the expiration of the term of liability, reports Radio Svaboda.

Aliaksandr Vasilevich is a businessman, co-founder of online magazines kyky.org and The Village–Belarus, owner of the marketing communication agency Vondel / Hepta and the art gallery “Ў”. In the summer of 2020, he was arrested twice. The first time was when he came to the KGB to file a petition to change the preventive measure for Viktar Babaryka. Vasilevich was accused of “actively participating in an unsanctioned rally” and shouting “Freedom to Babaryka!” He was sentenced to 14 days of administrative imprisonment.

Aliaksandr disagreed with the protocol, served his administrative arrest in a detention center, was released and was once again arrested on August 28 by officers of the Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee. His apartment, office, and the companies he managed were searched.

On September 4, Vasilevich was charged. Nadzeya Zeliankova, Vasilevich’s wife, is also a suspect in the criminal case. She left Belarus and on December 2, 2020, while Aliaksandr was in custody, gave birth to their daughter Urshulia.

