Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Earlier, the President of Russia, who is in China on a visit, held talks with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

* * *

The Russian Olympic team includes 213 athletes. Hockey player Vadim Shipachev and speed skater Olga Fatkulina were the chosen flag bearers.

On January 25, the President of Russia spoke with members of the Olympic team before their flight to China.

