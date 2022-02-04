Greetings to participants and organisers of event marking World Cancer Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You will have to review complicated and serious subjects that are the focus of public attention. First of all, this concerns the state and prospects of preventive services, early diagnosis and effective treatment of the most widespread types of oncological diseases. Representatives of government agencies, managers of medical organisations, famous scientists and practising doctors and physicians from Russia and foreign countries will exchange the experience they have accumulated and assess the latest research projects.

I would like to note that it is important to continue pooling the efforts of leading medical centres, and the academic and professional community, to introduce advanced preventive treatment and early diagnostic methods, and to consolidate international dialogue and cooperation in this highly significant aspect of modern healthcare. It would be no exaggeration to say that the lives of millions of people worldwide depend on the effectiveness of this work.

I would like to thank the National Medical Radiology Research Centre of the Russian Ministry of Healthcare, the Association of Oncologists of Russia, and the Association for Directors of Institutes of Oncology and Radiology of the CIS and Eurasian Countries for organising this event. I would like to thank medical practitioners for their selfless and noble work, for their compassionate attitude and efforts to help patients fight this formidable illness.”

MIL OSI