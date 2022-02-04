Board of Directors reviews annual General Shareholders Meeting related issues

Source: Gazprom

February 4, 2022, 15:05

General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg.

Lists of nominees approved for the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission.

The Company’s Board of Directors resolved to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom on June 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg.

The list of persons entitled to participate in the Shareholders Meeting will be drawn up on the basis of Gazprom’s Register of Shareholders at the end of the business day on June 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors approved the lists of nominees for the Gazprom Board of Directors and Audit Commission to be voted on at the Shareholders Meeting.

The Board of Directors included the following items in the Shareholders Meeting agenda:

on the approval of the Company’s Annual Report;

on the approval of the Company’s Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements;

on the approval of the distribution of the Company’s profit based on the results of 2021;

on the amount, period and form of the dividend payout based on the results of 2021, as well as on the date when a list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up;

on the approval of the Company’s Auditor;

on the remuneration for the Board of Directors Members, who are not governmental officials, in the amount established by the Company’s regulatory documents;

on the remuneration for the Audit Commission Members, who are not governmental officials, in the amount established by the Company’s regulatory documents;

on the election of the Board of Directors Members;

on the election of the Audit Commission Members.

Background

The list of nominees for the Gazprom Board of Directors to be voted on at the annual General Shareholders Meeting is as follows:

1.

Akimov, Andrey Igorevich

Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company)

2.

Manturov, Denis Valentinovich

Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation

3.

Markelov, Vitaly Anatolyevich

Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom

4.

Martynov, Viktor Georgievich

Rector of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University)

5.

Mau, Vladimir Alexandrovich

Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration

6.

Miller, Alexey Borisovich

Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom

7.

Novak, Alexander Valentinovich

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

8.

Schroeder, Gerhard

Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee, Nord Stream AG

9.

Sereda, Mikhail Leonidovich

First Deputy Director General, Gazprom Export, Director General, Gazprom Trading

10.

Shulginov, Nikolai Grigorievich

Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation

11.

Zubkov, Viktor Alexeevich

Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum

