Talks with President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

They discussed the current status and development prospects of the comprehensive Russian-Argentine strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and interaction on the Covid-19 response effort, as well as topical international and regional issues.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, it is a pleasure to see you.

We have been planning this in-person meeting for a long time. Unfortunately, it was not possible for it to go ahead because of the epidemiological situation. To the best of my knowledge, we met in January 2020 at events in Israel commemorating the victims of the Holocaust. Nevertheless, contacts have continued unabated all this time.

Of course, we are grateful to you because Argentina was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to register the Sputnik V vaccine. The first contract has now been virtually fulfilled: almost 15 million of the 20 million doses have been delivered to Argentina. This vaccine is already being manufactured at factories in Argentina, and over six million doses have already been produced. The registration of the Sputnik M vaccine for young people aged 12–17 is now being discussed. And I would like to congratulate you on such a large-scale vaccination effort. Almost 78 percent of your population have been inoculated, and this is a very good outcome.

Of course, we still have a lot to accomplish in order to advance our trade and economic cooperation, which increased by 50 percent in 2021. This is a very serious, impressive result, and the pace is satisfactory.

We have many positive areas of cooperation, our colleagues are working at healthcare ministries, foreign ministries, and other agencies, too.

Your brief stay in Russia is also linked with this situation. But I hope that we will be able to continue these personal contacts in Argentina and here in Russia. We are going to Beijing together, for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games. But, as I see it, we will find it more convenient to talk here, in a calm and relaxed atmosphere, and to discuss all our bilateral issues and the situation on the international scene, too.

I am happy to see you. Welcome to Russia.

