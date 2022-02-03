Press statements following Russian-Argentine talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, colleagues,

It is a pleasure to receive President Fernandez of the Argentine Republic in the Kremlin. This is his first visit to Russia.

During our businesslike and constructive talks, the President and I reviewed in detail the full range of bilateral relations. We discussed in practical terms potential areas for further developing the comprehensive strategic partnership of our countries. We also exchanged views on some current international and regional issues.

I would like to note that Argentina is one of Russia’s key partners in Latin America. For over 150 years, our countries have been united by kind, friendly relations that are based on equality, respect, and regard for each other’s interests. We are doing all we can to promote our close, mutually beneficial cooperation and look for new areas of interaction. As today’s meeting showed, the President shares this approach.

To be continued.

