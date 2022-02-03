Human Rights Situation in Belarus in January 2022

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

In January, the authorities continued to actively prosecute citizens for political reasons, both in criminal and administrative cases.

As of February 1, 1,022 political prisoners were held in places of detention. The number continues to increase steadily.

Ales Bialiatski, chairman of the organization, member of Viasna’s Board, vice-president of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) Valiantsin Stefanovich, Uladzimir Labkovich, a lawyer and coordinator of the Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections campaign, coordinator of Viasna’s network of volunteers Marfa Rabkova, and volunteer Andrej Čapiuk. Leanid Sudalenka, a member of Viasna in Homieĺ and head of the Strategic Litigation Center, and Tatsiana Lasitsa, a Viasna volunteer, were sentenced to three years and two years and six months in prison, their sentences came into force. Human rights activist Ales Kaputski has been kept in pre-trial detention for two months already on arbitrary rulings handed down on administrative cases.

Detentions of peaceful protesters continue, as well as arbitrary detentions of citizens for the use of white-red-white symbols, including in private homes and territories. In December, Viasna documented 3 fines totaling 4256 rubles and 41 terms of administrative imprisonment totaling 543 days.

Human rights defenders and journalists continue to report numerous cases of ill-treatment of politically imprisoned citizens detained and administratively imprisoned for participating in peaceful assemblies. Inhumane conditions of detention for this category of detainees deliberately created by the administration of pre-trial prisons, detention centers, and other facilities are considered by Viasna experts as torture.

Torture and other ways of ill-treatment continue to be used in the investigation of politically motivated criminal cases.

On January 20, a decree was adopted appointing a republican referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus. The “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections” campaign announced the launch of an expert mission to monitor the referendum process in order to assess the referendum’s compliance with international standards for a truly free and democratic election campaign.

Human Rights Watch published its World Report 2022, an annual review of human rights around the globe. One section is devoted to an overview of the repressions in Belarus that the authorities have imposed on civil society in 2021.

Political prisoners and politically motivated persecution

The last month made it clear that the authorities continue to prosecute participants in the post-election protests of 2020, together with dissidents and critics of the government, and do not plan to stop. Criminal prosecution is the most severe form of repression, which remains massive and widespread. Other types of persecution of pro-democracy activists include the widespread practice of politically motivated dismissals.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, more than 1,600 defendants in more than 1,200 criminal cases against protesters, dissidents, and activists were convicted in 2021.

The number of political prisoners increased by 52 in the month to 1 022 as of December 1, continuing to grow steadily.

Ales Bialiatski, chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, Valiantsin Stefanovich, member of Viasna’s Board and vice-president of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Uladzimir Labkovich, lawyer and coordinator of the Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections campaign, Maryia (Marfa) Rabkova, head of Viasna’s network of volunteers, and volunteer Andrej Čapiuk continue to be held in pre-trial detention. The head of Viasna’s Homieĺ branch Leanid Sudalenka (three years) and volunteer Tatsiana Lasitsa (two and a half years) were sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

Human rights defender Ales Kaputski has been held in administrative detention for two months. He was convicted four times to 15 days of administrative imprisonment for distributing “extremist materials”.

The Belarusian authorities shall immediately release the head of the Homieĺ branch of the Human Rights Center Viasna Leanid Sudalenka and a volunteer Tatsiana Lasitsa, Amnesty International said after the Homiel Regional Court on 14 January upheld their conviction by a lower court. Sudalenka and Lasitsa have not committed any internationally recognized criminal act, they are sentenced for their legal human rights activities, which together with the criminal prosecution of their colleagues at the Human Rights Center “Viasna” is part of a campaign launched by the Belarusian authorities to destroy civil society and suppress major human rights in the country. “Sudalenka and Lasitsa had to be released immediately and unconditionally,” said Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Violations of the freedom of peaceful assembly. Suppression of freedom of expression

Criminal and administrative persecution of peaceful protesters and dissidents continues. The participants of the protests in 2020 are still being convicted by the courts.

On December 14, the Zavodski District Court of Minsk passed a sentence in the criminal case against political prisoner Yan Nikishyn. Judge Anzhela Kastsiukevich sentenced him to a year in prison for who on August 16, 2020, he “took an active part in group actions grossly violating public order”.

Anton Barouski, who is in active army service, was sentenced in the same court for taking part in unauthorized mass events on Pieramožcaŭ Avenue in Minsk from August 10–11, 2020, and for stepping onto the roadway. Judge Alena Kaptsevich sentenced him under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code up to three months of arrest with the military commandant’s office on duty.

The Saviecki District Court of Minsk passed a verdict in the criminal case of Siarhei Lahutkin, who was charged with organization and preparation of actions grossly violating public order or active participation in them (part 1 of article 342 of the Criminal Code). The case was heard by Judge Siarhei Shatsila, who sentence the defendant to two years of restricted freedom in a penal colony.

Ivan Haurylau and Aliaksei Dudko, along with other residents of Žlobin, took an active part in the mass protests that took place in Žlobin on August 9–10, 2020. On January 12, 2022, Judge Yauhen Yerafeeu sentenced them under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code for two and a half years in a general-security penal colony each.

The first verdict in the “Zeltser case” was pronounced in Mahilioŭ. In this case, over a hundred people were detained for comments posted in the Internet after it became known that Andrei Zeltser and a KGB officer were killed in a shootout between the special service officers who broke into Zeltser’s apartment and himself. Arrests are still going on, the detainees are accused of insulting a government official and inciting to hatred. On January 5, the judge of Lieninski District Court of Mahilioŭ Tatsiana Rakhmanenka sentenced Aliaksandr Haurylenka to two years in a general-security penal colony and a fine of 3200 rubles under article 369 of the Criminal Code. According to the source, Aliaksandr Haurylenka’s case was considered under one article of the Criminal Code only, namely Insulting a government official. At the same time, well-known human rights defenders detained in the same case are also accused of inciting hatred.

Police officers continue to organize special operations across Belarus to storm houses and apartments in search of protest symbols, detain people in their workplaces, conduct searches, and interrogations. The authorities are stepping up various forms of pressure and repression for active citizenship and opposing government policies. The courts hear administrative cases against persons arrested for displaying flags and stickers on windows and storing them in their apartments, reposting and commenting on social media, as well as other forms of protest activities or expression of opinion.

Viasna has the following information on administrative persecution for exercising the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as well as on arbitrary charges of “distributing extremist material”. In January 2022, at least three fines totaling 4224 rubles and 41 terms of administrative imprisonment were imposed. This is by no means a complete record of the number of politically motivated administrative cases: in many cases, judges secretly hold closed sessions by videoconference without announcing the date and place of the hearing, which grossly violates the procedural and constitutional rights of those involved in administrative proceedings, and observers are prosecuted for their lawful activities.

Article 19.11 of the Administrative Code, which punishes the dissemination of extremist materials, is increasingly used by the Belarusian authorities to repress dissent. Most of these cases are triggered by reposts of various online publications from resources whose information products were earlier recognized as “extremist”.

A widespread instrument of repression nowadays is persecution for slandering the President, insulting government officials, judges, prosecutors, police officers, and A. Lukashenka (Art 367, 368, 369, 391 of the Criminal Code), and for desecration of state symbols. Trials on such charges are held throughout Belarus on a daily basis.

Thus, on 12 January the court of Ivanaŭski district of Hrodna region passed a verdict against Siarhei Dubik for insulting A. Lukashenka, defaming A. Lukashenka, insulting a government official, and defaming the head of Hlybokaje District police department. The judge sentenced Siarhei Dubik to 3 years in a general-security penal colony, “taking into account” mitigating circumstances, namely plea of guilty, remorse, and presence of three young children.

Aliaksandr Ivulin, a well-known sports journalist, blogger, and football player at football club Krumkachy, was sentenced in the Saviecki District Court on January 19. He was accused of participating in the organization and preparation of actions grossly violating public order, or active participation in them (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code). The case was considered by Judge Siarhei Shatsila. Aliaksandr was sentenced to two years in a penal colony.

On January 14, Minsk City Court pronounced the verdict against political prisoners Artsiom Fedasenka, private printing house director, and Pavel Yukhnevich, the administrator of the Telegram channel “Atolina”. They were accused of producing and distributing “protest leaflets, stickers and newspapers” and participating in the Sunday rallies in August–September 2020, and charged under two articles of the Criminal Code: Art. 342 (Participation in actions grossly violating public order) and part 3 of Art. 361 (Distribution of materials containing calls for actions aimed at causing harm to the national security of the Republic of Belarus). The trial was held in private. Judge Valiantsina Ziankevich found Fedasenka and Yukhnevich guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code and sentenced each of them to four years in a general-security penal colony.

Human rights defenders summarized the cases of criminal punishment for politically motivated defamation in January. In particular, the review mentions the criminal case of Maryia Kisliak, convicted for insulting A. Lukashenka to a year of restricted freedom. During the investigation, the accused claimed that she addressed her comment (“ a schizo”) to another person, the previous commentator, who proposed to annex Belarus to the Russian Federation, but the expert was adamant: Lukashenka was named as the object of the comment. Also mentioned are the verdicts in connection with the insult of a traffic police officer from Hancavičy, Ihar Volnich. A fierce reaction of the netizens was caused by a photo depicting Volnich standing with his knees on the neck and the head of a detainee lying on the sidewalk.

A criminal case against Volha Kukushkina was heard in Babrujsk on January 28. She was accused of insulting Aliaksandr Lukashenka (Article 368 of the Criminal Code) and government officials (Article 369 of the Criminal Code). It is known that in the fall of 2021 a woman was searched, an image of Lukashenko and Belarusian officials in Nazi uniforms was found in her smartphone, which became the basis for a criminal case. According to the investigation, Volha posted this image in a private chat more than a year ago. Judge Andrei Litvin found her guilty and sentenced her to 18 months in a penal colony. The woman was taken into custody in the courtroom.

On January 31, the Staŭbcy District Court pronounced verdicts in the “painted hay bale case.” In this case, seven political prisoners were detained on September 1, 2022. Judge Viktoryia Sudnik found all of them guilty under Part 2 of Art. 339 of the Criminal Code (Hooliganism). She sentenced Andrei Aryka, Maksim Dubeshka, Aliaksandr Babko, Volha Dubovik, Alena Dziadziulia, Ihar Myslivets for 12 months in a general-security penal colony. Katsiaryna Aryka was sentenced to 18 months of restricted freedom and released in the courtroom.

In December, the list of extremist Internet resources grew by more than 60 positions. Various regional Telegram channels and groups on social networks as well as a number of web resources of “BYPOL” initiative and the Telegram channel “MAYDAY” dedicated to the defense of human rights were recognized as extremist.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in 2021, in the course of putting down the protests, prosecutors sent to courts 300 applications to recognize particular content as extremist, of which to date 259 were considered and satisfied; access to 15 websites and online publications was restricted; 60 organizations with “destructive tendencies” were liquidated by filing lawsuits and submissions; over 8 thousand official warnings were issued.

Violations of freedom of association

On January 22, amendments to the Criminal Code came into force. The new Article 193-1 provides for criminal liability for organizing and participating in the activities of unregistered and liquidated organizations such as political parties, public and religious associations, and foundations.

Meanwhile, according to Lawtrend, in January 2022 “the number of forcibly liquidated non-profit organizations reached 344, and the number of non-profit organizations that decided to dissolve themselves reached 208. Thus, during the period of mass repression Belarusian civil society has already lost more than 550 registered organizations.”

In the second half of the month, members of the public organization “Mahilioŭ Human Rights Center” were searched. According to the Mayday Team, on January 18 unidentified law enforcers in plainclothes came to the Human Rights Center’s board member Aliaksandr Paulovich. On the morning of January 19 law enforcers broke into the apartment of a member of the Control and Conciliation committee, 82-year-old Yauheniya Tsiurkina, whose computer system unit was confiscated. On the same day, another member of the Mahilioŭ Human Rights Center Vasil Lipski was arrested at work. He was taken to his apartment, which was also searched. Another member of the organization Viktar Hrekau was also detained. He was taken to Department No. 11 of Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption (GUBOPiK) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where he was interrogated. In addition, officers confiscated the human rights defender’s phone, logged into his messengers, and unsubscribed him from various Telegram news channels, subscribing to pro-government ones.

At the moment Hrekau is free. The house of the chairman of the organization Uladzimir Krauchanka was also searched.

The Mahilioŭ Human Rights Center is the only regional organization of human rights defenders in Belarus that is registered by the authorities. However, for the last year and a half, the center has not been actively functioning.

On January 13, Darya Tsaryk, an activist and director of the “Genome” organization, which helps people with rare genetic neuromuscular diseases, was detained in Minsk. GUBOPiK officers searched Tsaryk’s apartment and took her for interrogation. A report on an administrative case has been drawn up against Darya in the Pieršamajski District Department of Internal Affairs. The activist was tried on the same day. She was sentenced to 8 days of administrative imprisonment. It is known that the detainee is a member of the board of “Radzislava” organization, which helps women and children who have been victims of domestic violence. Human rights defenders also learned that in addition to Darya Tsaryk, three representatives of “Radzislava” were also searched.

On January 13, authorities blocked the website of the human rights organization Human Constanta. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, “unreliable information aimed at spreading destructive sentiments in society and contemning the authority of the authorities and law-enforcement officers was posted on the site in free access.”

Pressure on journalists and the media

At the end of January 2022, 28 media representatives were in prisons.

Journalists continue to be regularly arbitrarily detained and searched.

In the morning of January 14, the police searched the place of residence of the journalist Barys Vyrvich and the freelance video operator Yauhen Hlushkou. Both are witnesses in criminal cases. Vyrvich is a witness in the cases under several articles at once: Art. 188, 203, 361, and 369 of the Criminal Code. The search at Hlushkou’s place started at 6:20 am. All the technical equipment was confiscated, and he was also threatened with detention if he did not provide the password from his smartphone. After the search, Hlushkou was taken to the police, where he was interrogated as a witness in a criminal case under Art. 188 of the Criminal Code (Defamation).

The editorial office of the Mahilioŭ media outlet 6TV was raided by law enforcers. The office was already searched in the summer, and the employees were detained several times.

MAYDAY reports that in the morning of January 14, armed riot police officers broke into the apartment of one of the Mahilioŭ residents. The man who opened the door was immediately put face down on the floor. Telegram channel’s subscribers identified the detainee as a freelance journalist Ales Sabaleuski.

Torture. Cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment

Human rights activists of Viasna continue to receive information about inhumane conditions of detention in Minsk detention facilities. Detainees and those arrested for political reasons are kept in overcrowded cells, receive no medical care, no outdoor time, and no mail or parcels from their families. Detained and arrested for political reasons are kept in overcrowded cells, receive no medical care, walks, or parcels. Prison staff does not respond to complaints about cockroaches and insects in the cells, and patients with covid-19 are often not treated or isolated from healthy people.

Prisoners in criminal cases are also held in harsh conditions.

Torture and ill-treatment were alleged by defendants in court. The shocking cases of torture previously reported by political prisoners are still not investigated.

Citizens who have been victims of torture and ill-treatment cannot receive copies of decisions not to initiate criminal proceedings, which they are entitled to by law. The reason for this is stated that these documents contain information constituting state secrets. The real reason is in fact the concealment of evidence of torture and the lack of proper investigation from the general public.

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), of which Human Rights Center Viasna is a member, has prepared a report “Supplying the Means for Repression in Belarus” on the weapons misused to crack down on protests in violation of human rights. The document analyzes foreign-made less-lethal weapons and firearms employed by the Belarusian security forces to crackdown on peaceful protesters, provides an overview of their procurement and application, and outlines possible avenues for state and corporate accountability.

Referendum

On January 20, A. Lukashenka signed a decree appointing a republican referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus. The “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections” campaign announced the launch of an expert mission to monitor the referendum process in order to assess the referendum’s compliance with international standards for a truly free and democratic election campaign.

