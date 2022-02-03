Digital financial assets: first company put on register

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia has put the first company LLC Atomyze on the register of the operators of information systems where digital financial assets (DFAs) are issued. The regulator has recognised the rules of the company’s information system and the technical solution of the platform as compliant with effective laws.

As the company confirmed the compliance of its rules with laws and was put on the register, its clients can issue DFAs on its platform and receive new types of products in tokenised form. The company is also allowed to carry out exchange transactions within its platform independently as the rules of the information system comprise the provisions of the DFA exchange rules.

For the purpose of further development of DFAs, the Bank of Russia has prepared proposals on enhancing the regulation of such assets and on their taxation, which will increase the attractiveness and adoption of digital financial instruments. In the near future, the regulator will release its consultation paper to discuss these proposals.

Preview photo: Quardia / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI