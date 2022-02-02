Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX-RM) corporate event (share conversion)

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces a planned corporate event meaning conversion of shares of Xilinx, Inc. (ISIN US9839191015, ticker XLNX-RM) into shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (ISIN US0079031078, ticker symbol AMD-RM).

This corporate event is expected in connection with the proposed merger of Xilinx, Inc. with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. If the corporate event occurs, Xilinx, Inc. will become a subsidiary of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (“AMD”).

On 27 January 2022, National Anti-Monopoly Policy Bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China has cleared the acquisition of Xilinx, Inc. by AMD. The approval brings the transaction, announced on 26 October 2020, closer to completion.

Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Xilinx, Inc. and AMD, shareholders of Xilinx, Inc. will receive 1.7234 AMD common shares for each Xilinx, Inc. share they own at closing.

The closing of the AMD and Xilinx, Inc. merger is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022.In addition, according to the press release, holders of Xilinx, Inc. shares recorded as such at the end of 7 February 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend payment will be made on 14 February 2022, provided that the closing of the merger of Xilinx, Inc. with AMD will not be completed on or before the record date.Details of the corporate event can be found on the websites of Xilinx, Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and the SEC website .

We recommend that you be guided by the information on the parameters of corporate action with the issuer’s securities provided by NSD.Please note that 4 February 2022 is the ex-dividend date for Xilinx, Inc. shares as announced on the NSD website. This date is solely relevant to the overseas stock markets and is not an indicator for buying or selling securities in order to hit the ex-dividend date. We recommend that you follow the Moscow Exchange Equity Market trading calendar.

