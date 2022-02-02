Talking Trends: solid economic growth in late 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Most industries recorded a meaningful acceleration in growth. As before, credit made a significant contribution to rising demand. This came with high growth rates of consumer prices between December and early January, including their most stable components.

Given monetary and macroprudential policy lags, the disinflationary impact of the 2021 decisions is expected to gradually gain momentum. Disinflationary trends will be further strengthened as the one-off inflationary drivers specific to the markets for certain goods and services in 2021 fade out. More details are presented in Talking Trends, a Bank of Russia bulletin.

Preview photo: Eric Romanenko / TASS

