Presentation of state awards

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

I am sincerely happy to welcome you all to the Kremlin and to present state awards.

Each of you has your own destiny, your own “life line”. But what all of you have in common is your dedication to working for the good of your native country, society, for the good of our citizens.

Your achievements have opened up new horizons in various fields and continue to do so; they serve Russia’s modern development, make a great contribution to its successful future, and provide an example of dedication, duty, determination and daring to make difficult and often out-of-the-box decisions.

Such an example is especially significant now, when both Russia and the world are going through the trials of the coronavirus pandemic.

True, the situation remains difficult. But life goes on. Our solidarity, mutual assistance, and the positive events that can be seen as encouraging milestones are equally important now. The presentation of state honours is just such an event – an expression of deep gratitude to our worthy fellow citizens.

Nuclear physicist Yevgeny Velikhov, full member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has devoted his long and diverse professional career to genuine service to the Motherland. A renowned scientist, who has headed the famous Kurchatov Institute for many years, he has earned indisputable weight and respect in our society. It is also Mr Velikhov’s birthday – he turned 87 today. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best and congratulate you on this state award.

Yevgeny Krutov, a second-generation test pilot, has rightfully deserved his Hero of the Russian Federation Star. When his fighter jet caught fire, he risked his life to steer it away from residential buildings.

To be continued.

