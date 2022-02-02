On February 4, Vladimir Putin will visit China and attend XXIV Olympic Winter Games’ opening ceremony

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During his visit, Vladimir Putin will have top level talks to discuss the current state and development prospects of Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. A wide range of issues related to practical cooperation in the areas of trade, the economy, energy, finance, investment, science and culture will be discussed.

The two leaders will also review topical international and regional matters. Following the visit, they are expected to adopt a joint statement that sets out Russia and China’s shared approaches to addressing key global issues.

