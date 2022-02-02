Greetings to Russia’s Buddhists

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This joyful holiday brings out the kindest emotions in people, bestows joy, fills the hearts with faith and hope, a striving for harmony and purity of intentions, introduces people to spiritual sources and historical and cultural traditions that have lasted for centuries.

On this festive day, I would like to thank Russia’s Buddhist community for its major contribution to education and charitable activity, to strengthening the moral foundations of society, bringing up the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and respect for high moral principles, and to preserving traditional family values. And, of course, your active assistance in accomplishing topical social tasks, strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-religious peace and accord deserves profound gratitude.”

